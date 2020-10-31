US forces rescue abducted national in Nigeria

United States military forces on Friday night rescued the country’s national in Nigeria.

The hostage, Phillip Walton, was abducted by gunmen on Monday in the south of neighbouring Niger Republic and taken across the border.

Pentagon said in a statement on Saturday that Walton is safe and in the care of the US State Department.

“US forces did not suffer any casualties in the rescue operation,” it added.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, also confirmed the development.

“The United States is committed to the safe return of all US citizens taken captive.

“We delivered on that commitment late last night in Nigeria, where some of our bravest and most skilled warriors rescued a US citizen,” he said in a statement.

