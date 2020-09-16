Ex-US soldier’s abductors demand N20m ransom

The abductors of an ex-United States soldier, Major Jide Ijadare, have demanded N20 million ransom from the victim’s family.

The hoodlums abducted Ijadare and one other person at his factory in Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of Ekiti State on Tuesday.

They also shot dead a man identified as a contractor before whisking the ex-soldier away to an unknown destination.

Ijadare’s family member confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday.

He said the abductors had contacted one of the family members and demanded N20 million ransom to facilitate the ex-soldier’s release.

He said: “They contacted one of the family members this morning (Wednesday) and made that demand.”

The command’s spokesman, Sunday Abutu, however, said the command was not aware that the hoodlums had demanded ransom from their victim’s family.

“We are not aware of any ransom being demanded by the abductors.

“But our men are in the bush combing everywhere to ensure his release. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo, has deployed different units of police operatives to the factory and the surrounding forests,” Abutu said.

