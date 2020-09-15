Gunmen abduct ex-US soldier, kill one in Ekiti

Gunmen on Tuesday killed one person and abducted two others at Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of Ekiti State.

One of the abducted persons is a former United States army officer, Major Jide Ijadare.

Armed men had on Sunday killed a director in the Ekiti State Local Government Commission, David Jejelowo, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

He said: “We can confirm to you that a retired US soldier was kidnapped around 2:00 p.m. today (Tuesday) and one other person.

“One person was also killed during the attack at a factory in Ijan Ekiti where the two persons were kidnapped.

“The police commissioner, Tunde Mobayo, has drafted policemen to the place. We are combing the bushes where they escaped. The long arms of the law will catch up with them and we will rescue the two persons.”

