Business
US govt selects 250 Nigerian women for business training
The United States government has selected 250 Nigerian female entrepreneurs for a three-month business training through its initiative Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE).
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the US Consulate in Nigeria said the 250 women were selected from a pool of over 15,700 applicants.
The US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, Kathleen FitzGibbon, said the AWE was designed to empower female entrepreneurs to realize their economic potential, thereby creating conditions for increased stability, security, and prosperity.
She said: “AWE is a US government initiative that supports women entrepreneurs around the world as part of the continuing commitment to supporting women to break barriers, gain economic and financial independence and create pathways to prosperity.
“When women are economically empowered, they re-invest in their families and communities, strengthening the social fabric of society and education and skill levels of the workforce. This multiplier effect spurs economic growth and enhances stability.”
