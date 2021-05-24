US imposes sanctions on Ethiopia | Ripples Nigeria

The United States has imposed wide-ranging sanctions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the conflict in the Tigray region.

The US restictions, contained in a statement by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Monday, also included visa restrictions on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials and others who are accused of atrocities.

Blinken stressed that international action was needed to help resolve the crisis and said those involved had taken no meaningful steps to end hostilities, which has seen thousands of people killed and many more displaced since the conflict began six months ago.

Earlier on Sunday the Ethiopian government dismissed allegations that civilians in the war-hit Tigray region were targeted with chemical weapons by the Ethiopian or Eritrean armies.

Ethiopia’s foreign ministry described the allegation that chemical weapons had been used against the people of Tigray as malicious and beyond responsible.

Widespread violence has been reported where several people suffered horrific burns consistent with the use of white phosphorous.

By Isaac Dachen

