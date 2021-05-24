 US imposes sanctions on Ethiopia | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

International

US imposes sanctions on Ethiopia

Published

21 mins ago

on

Biden to nominate Antony Blinken as US secretary of state

The United States has imposed wide-ranging sanctions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the conflict in the Tigray region.

The US restictions, contained in a statement by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Monday, also included visa restrictions on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials and others who are accused of atrocities.

Blinken stressed that international action was needed to help resolve the crisis and said those involved had taken no meaningful steps to end hostilities, which has seen thousands of people killed and many more displaced since the conflict began six months ago.

Earlier on Sunday the Ethiopian government dismissed allegations that civilians in the war-hit Tigray region were targeted with chemical weapons by the Ethiopian or Eritrean armies.

READ ALSO: Nigeria, India, Ethiopia named among highest contributors to global burden of malnutrition

Ethiopia’s foreign ministry described the allegation that chemical weapons had been used against the people of Tigray as malicious and beyond responsible.

Widespread violence has been reported where several people suffered horrific burns consistent with the use of white phosphorous.

By Isaac Dachen

https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-africa-47639452?ns_mchannel=social&ns_source=twitter&ns_campaign=bbc_live&ns_linkname=60ab208ae7130202defa3725%26US%20imposes%20sanctions%20on%20Ethiopia%20over%20Tigray%20crisis%262021-05-24T04%3A32%3A12.675Z&ns_fee=0&pinned_post_locator=urn:asset:0a4162e3-86fb-470f-b6aa-8f1cc66a24ad&pinned_post_asset_id=60ab208ae7130202defa3725&pinned_post_type=share

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...