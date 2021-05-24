US imposes sanctions on Ethiopia | Ripples Nigeria

International
US imposes sanctions on Ethiopia
The United States has imposed wide-ranging sanctions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the conflict in the Tigray region.
The US restictions, contained in a statement by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Monday, also included visa restrictions on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials and others who are accused of atrocities.
Blinken stressed that international action was needed to help resolve the crisis and said those involved had taken no meaningful steps to end hostilities, which has seen thousands of people killed and many more displaced since the conflict began six months ago.
Earlier on Sunday the Ethiopian government dismissed allegations that civilians in the war-hit Tigray region were targeted with chemical weapons by the Ethiopian or Eritrean armies.
READ ALSO: Nigeria, India, Ethiopia named among highest contributors to global burden of malnutrition
Ethiopia’s foreign ministry described the allegation that chemical weapons had been used against the people of Tigray as malicious and beyond responsible.
Widespread violence has been reported where several people suffered horrific burns consistent with the use of white phosphorous.
By Isaac Dachen
https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-africa-47639452?ns_mchannel=social&ns_source=twitter&ns_campaign=bbc_live&ns_linkname=60ab208ae7130202defa3725%26US%20imposes%20sanctions%20on%20Ethiopia%20over%20Tigray%20crisis%262021-05-24T04%3A32%3A12.675Z&ns_fee=0&pinned_post_locator=urn:asset:0a4162e3-86fb-470f-b6aa-8f1cc66a24ad&pinned_post_asset_id=60ab208ae7130202defa3725&pinned_post_type=share
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...