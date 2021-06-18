News
US Mission cautions against fraudsters advertising visa lottery
The US Mission in Nigeria has issued a warning against fraudulent activities on fake websites and messages advertising the US Visa lottery.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that some WhatsApp messages being shared around reads, “Take the chance of living in the USA and apply for the official US Green Card Lottery.
“The Green Card unlocks the door to the United States for thousands of USA fans every year. It allows the lucky Green Card winners permanent residence as well as an unlimited work permit for the USA.
“Every year, the United States grants 55,000 Green Cards through the Green Card Lottery!”
READ ALSO: New EFCC boss says they recovered N4.16bn unpaid lottery revenue to FG
However, in its tweet on Friday, the US Mission in Nigeria clarified that the information on the visa lottery is fake, with authentic information available on its website.
The tweet reads, “The US Mission to Nigeria is aware of websites and messages advertising the U.S. visa lottery. All of these sites are FAKE!”
“Addresses that have a .gov are the only accurate source of visa information,” the tweet added.
By Mayowa Oladeji
