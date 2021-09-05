News
‘Use Wizkid to rebrand Nigeria like Barbados utilized Rihanna,’ Omokri tells FG
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Sunday challenged the Federal Government to take advantage of the soaring influence of Grammy award-winning artiste, Wizkid, to shore up the country’s image.
Omokri, who made the call on his verified Facebook page, cited other music stars across the world who made their country great.
He said Wizkid should be allowed to represent Nigeria globally because of his positive image abroad.
He wrote: “When people buy your culture, they will definitely also buy your products. Nigeria has a useless government that does not know this. They are more interested in rehabilitating Boko Haram than in rehabilitating our economy. However, our private sector should not be like them.
CELEB GIST: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ makes Bieber speak pidgin, Simi hints on daughter’s future. More…
“Use Wizkid to brand your products, the way Jamaica used Bob Marley, and Barbados is currently using Rihanna. Wizkid’s global fan base will buy your products and buy Nigeria!
“If UBA, for example, were to brand with Wizkid, they can get millions of new account holders in The United Kingdom and Ireland. People do not buy for logical reasons. They buy for emotional reasons. And the world has emotionally connected with Wizkid and his music! As it stands, Nigeria needs Wizkid more than he needs Nigeria.”
