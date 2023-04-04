Uzodinma’s govt denies involvement in raid of LP headquarters in Imo

The Imo State Government has said that the Labour Party (LP) in the state is suffering from “self-inflicted woes,” and the government has decided to wash its hands of them.

Following the raid of the party’s Owerri headquarters by security forces, the LP National Secretary, Umar Farouk, accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of attempting to hijack the party.

Farouq claimed that the cause of the situation was the state government.

In response, Declan Emelumba, the state’s commissioner for information and strategy, refuted the allegations on Tuesday, calling them “mischievous and devilish,” adding that the invasion was the consequence of conflict between different LP factions in the state.

Emelumba further noted that a faction secured a court order against the institution of a caretaker committee by another faction, necessitating the pasting of the order at the state secretariat of LP.

“It is a common knowledge that the Labour Party in IMO STATE has been engulfed in leadership crisis even before the election. So,it is mischievous and even satanic for the national secretary to accuse the governor of trying to hijack the party,” Emelumba stated.

He pointed out that security agents were on the scene to enforce the court’s directive to post the court order at the LP Secretariat.

The Commissioner further asserted that because the governor is preoccupied with state problems, he has no need to be concerned about the internal conflict inside the LP.

“Uzodinma is not a member of LP. He is not among those who went to court. He is not threatened by the activities of the party, so why drag his name into their crisis?” Emelumba said.

Emelumba accused the national secretary of the LP of “misinforming” Nigerians as to the real reasons the police visited their secretariat.

“Everybody in Imo State knows that the police were there to enforce a court order and save some rascals from themselves. Imo State Government has absolutely nothing to do with that,” the commissioner maintained.

