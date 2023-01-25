IPOB warns Gov Uzodinma, Imo politicians over unrest, insecurity

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a warning to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma and other politicians in the state over the spiraling insecurity.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, by Emma Powerful, the group’s spokesman.

Imo State has suffered severe attacks especially on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security formations have been attacked in the state.

During a Channels TV interview in January 2023, Governor Uzodinma said politicians were behind the killings in the state.

Uzodimma said, “Today in my conversation with stakeholders in the state I made it very clear that events in the past have shown clearly that those behind the insecurity in Imo State are politicians and this insecurity is politically contrived.”

In corroboration with the governor, the IPOB alleged that some politicians were behind the current unrest in the state for their political motives.

“The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by the great and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu has come to the knowledge of the high level of insecurity and banditry in the region, especially in Imo State.

“The movement has intel that known politicians, including some others still under investigation, have been behind the insecurity and killings of innocent Imo citizens. These feuding politicians believe that they will use ordinary Imo citizens to wage their political war.

“These feuding politicians decided that innocent citizens of the state will not have peace or sleep with their two eyes closed. They have contributed immensely to the pain and suffering of the people of Imo State. IPOB will ensure that these people become politically irrelevant because they are behind all the political killings and burning of people’s properties, and destruction of their means of livelihood.

“IPOB is calling on all the stakeholders in Imo State, from religious leaders both men and women, including the uncompromised traditional rulers in the state to Umuada groups and women organizations to speak up now in order to rescue Imo State from the hands of these criminals claiming to be political leaders,” the IPOB noted.

