IPOB suspends Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, Kingsley, for anti-group activities

Proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has suspended the younger brother of its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Kingsley, over activities inimical to the group and capable of bringing it to disrepute.

The suspension of Kingsley who is based in Germany, was announced in a statement by

the group’s Coordinator in Germany, Collins Chinedu, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Monday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

The statement accused Kingsley of indulging in a series of “anti-IPOB activities with the aim of bringing the IPOB family in Germany to disrepute and by extension, disorganising the larger IPOB family worldwide.”

Some of accusations levelled against the younger Kanu include: insurbodination to IPOB leadership, forming a parallel leadership in Germany and flouting the group’s code of conduct.”

The group also accused Kingsley of using his links to his elder brother to gain unmerited advantage and has been placing himself above every IPOB rules and discipline guiding the noble IPOB in Germany and worldwide.

Part of the statement reads:

“Mr. Kingsley Kanu has been in the constant habit of flagrantly flouting every IPOB code of conduct, thereby seeing himself as above the laws and often throwing every decorum to the winds.

“Some of the allegations against him include reporting a fellow very hardworking IPOB member to the German Criminal Police contrary to the IPOB Code of conduct and in violation of his oath to the IPOB.

“Issuing orders to his superior officers in the hierarchy of IPOB without the approval of the IPOB leadership.

“Imposing and parading an expelled IPOB member, Mr. Ogbonna Abraham, as the new National Coordinator in Germany with the sole intent to cause division within the existing structure in Germany.

“Ordering his purported national coordinator in German to create another principle servants forum through which IPOB members are being lobbied to join his illegal group and to attend series of his illegally organised online.

“The IPOB in Germany is a registered non profit making organisation under German laws and therefore, Mr. Kingsley Kanu must, therefore, be reminded that further violations of the code of conduct will have serious legal consequences.

“In view of the above stated infractions and anti-IPOB activities carried out by Mr. Kingsley Kanu, the lPOB leadership in Germany hereby, unanimously suspends him indefinitely from the family of IPOB in Germany led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with effect from today, the 21st of January 2023,” the group said.

