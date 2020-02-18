WAEC delists 37 schools in Benue over exam malpractices

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Tuesday removed 37 secondary schools in Benue State from the list of centers for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the National Examination Council (NECO) examinations for alleged malpractices.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, who disclosed this in Makurdi, said the state government was unhappy with the development, adding that punitive measures would be taken against principals whose school came under the WAEC hammer.

He said: “Already the ministry has concluded plans to demote the 37 principals of the affected schools as part of measures to ensure sanity in the system.

“In addition, one other principal would also be sanctioned alongside the 37 for a similar offense.”

“Though the 38th school was not de-recognized, the examination body identified some sharp practices in the school, hence the decision of the government to sanction the principal of the school to serve as deterrent to others.”

According to the commissioner, the state government decided to penalise the principals for the disrepute they brought upon the system and the state.

He warned that henceforth anyone identified to be involved in any examination malpractice would be sacked.

“We are determined to give our children the best education we can offer and it was along this line that the government closed down over 2,000 mushroom schools in the state in order to ensure that our schools meet all laid down universally acceptable standards,” Ityavyar concluded.

