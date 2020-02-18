Nurse slumps, dies at ATM gallery in Calabar

A middle-aged woman identified as Mrs. Ohana Freedom on Tuesday slumped at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) gallery of an old generation bank in Calabar, Cross River State.

The woman, however, died a few minutes later at a University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) where she was rushed to by bank officials.

Ohana, a nurse, went to the bank to make withdrawals when she suddenly slumped and was declared dead at the UCTH.

A source at the hospital told journalists that the deceased worked with the staff clinic in the UCTH.

He said: “She came to work on the morning of Monday, February 17, 2020 and said she wanted to rush to the bank and withdraw money after signing in but she never came back alive.

“She even borrowed N200 from someone to pay for her transportation. While trying to withdraw the money at the ATM gallery, she slumped.

“She was then rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead at the emergency unit. She did not show any sign of illness when she resumed work that day.”

