Senate confirms Nuhu as NCAA chief

Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the Director- General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The Senate approval followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Aviation led by Senator Smart Adeyemi at the plenary session in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 20, forwarded a letter requesting the confirmation of Nuhu as NCAA chief to the Senate.

In the letter dated January 7, 2020 and read on the floor by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the President said: “Pursuant to Section 8, Part IV of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (Establishment) Act, I hereby write to request for a confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).”

Adeyemi in his presentation said the committee found that the nominee “has requisite experience, possesses relevant academic and professional qualifications, and that there was no petition against his nomination.

“Arising from his wealth of experience in the aviation sector, the committee considers Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, suitable for appointment as Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).”

The committee’s recommendation was approved by the Senate when put to voice vote by the Senate president.

