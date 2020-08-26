‘War against polio is not over yet’

The Vaccines Head for Africa at Sanofi Pasteur, Charles Wolf, on Tuesday said the continent must continue to fight the disease by vaccinating children.

Sanofi Pasteur is the world’s largest single producers of vaccines.

Wolf in a statement titled, “Sanofi Reinforces Commitment as WHO Africa Region Becomes Free of Wild Poliovirus.”

He said, “The ambition to eradicate polio from the world has been a long journey. The recent declaration by ARCC certifying the WHO Africa region as free of wild poliovirus is a watershed for the WHO and all partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

“For over three decades, we at Sanofi Pasteur have been supporting the global public health coalition on polio through our expertise and the provision of innovative vaccines to support national, regional and global immunisation programmes for children under five years of age.

“There is no cure for polio but the disease can be prevented through administration of a simple and effective vaccine, given multiple times. This is why efforts are underway across every country to rapidly boost immunity levels in children and protect them from polio paralysis.”

Africa had been declared wild poliovirus free by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday after the disease was not recorded for three years in the last endemic country in the region, Nigeria.

