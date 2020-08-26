White House to invest $1bn in AI, quantum computing

The White House has announced its resolution to invest $1 billion into AI and quantum computing, arguably two of tech’s most promising frontiers.

In 2019, the Trump administration had rolled out an executive order on AI, declaring its intention to bolster U.S. dominance in the field.

Although, the intent was publicly announced, making major headlines, however, the order didn’t address much in the way of funding as plans on budget didn’t get to press.

Six month ago, just before the world went down economically as it battled COVID-19, the Trump administration later called for more than two billion dollars to be invested in non-defense AI and quantum research by 2022.

According to the White House, the new initiative will fund a series of academic and private sector R&D hubs linked to federal agencies to work on foundational problems and “pursue transformational advances” across topics like quantum computing, machine learning, computer vision.

U.S. Chief Technical Officer Michael Kratsios has described these institutes as “world-class hubs for accelerating American innovation and building the 21st century American workforce.”

