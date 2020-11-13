We don’t need your N30k, reduce our school fees instead, ABSU students tell Gov. Ikpeazu

Students of Abia State origin studying at the Abia State University, ABSU, have told the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, that they do not need the N30,000 bursary he promised them, but would prefer if their school fees are reduced.

The students were reacting to the promise made by the Governor shortly after he canceled the ‘Pandemic Prevention Fees’ imposed on the students by the school authority.

The students under the aegis of ‘Abia Joint Students Leaders’ called on Ikpeazu to reverse the decision to offer them the N30,000 bursary to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and instead, reduce their school fees, as that would have more impact on them.

Read also: Gov Ikpeazu cancels ‘Pandemic Prevention Fee’ imposed on ABSU students

In a statement signed by the leaders of various student union bodies and delivered to the Governor’s office on Thursday, November 12, the students called on him to also consider offering students from other institutions such as Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State Polytechnic, Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu, Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, and other state owned institutions the bursary as well, instead of singling out ABSU students only, as this could create bad blood among students in the state.

“Instead of the Bursary Allocation of N30,000 to each Abia students in ABSU, we kindly appeal for the school fees to be reduced and hence deducted directly as it will also give more credence and hope to Abia students in various institutions in Abia State,” the students said in their letter.

Join the conversation

Opinions