We have nothing to do with jeering of Oshiomhole – Edo govt

The Edo State Government said on Saturday evening it has nothing to do with the hostile reception accorded the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, during his visit to Benin City, the state capital.

Security operatives deployed to the Benin Airport on Saturday morning were forced to fire several gunshots to disperse youths allegedly mobilised by suspected agents of the state government to boo the APC chairman who was in the state to attend the burial of the mother of a former member of the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Agbonanyinma.

However, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the Edo State government has no connection with the crowd that reportedly booed the former governor at the airport.

He said: “It has come to our notice that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole arrived Benin today and was booed by a crowd of people. We are not directly or remotely involved in the act. We condemn insinuations that the Edo State Government is in any way involved in such an act.

“The series of anti-Oshiomhole protests across the country in the last couple of days, including those who jeered and booed Comrade Oshiomhole in Benin City, on Saturday, has nothing to do with the government in Edo State. Oshiomhole, just like any other law-abiding person is welcome into the state as long as he does not engage in any activity capable of disrupting peace and safety.

“We categorically state that we are not in whatever guise involved with those who engaged in the action against the former governor.”

