We need quality leaders, not quantity —El'Rufai | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai has bemoaned the lack of responsible leaders in the Northern part of the country, sixty years after the death of Premier of Northern Region, Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

El-Rufai made this assertion on Saturday during the seventh yearly lecture on Leadership and Good Governance, with the theme: “COVID-19: Way Forward for Northern Nigeria Economy”, an event organised by Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

According to him, what is needed is quality leadership, and not necessarily quantity.

The governor, noted that Ahmadu Bello was the greatest leader the North ever produced.

Read also: In cost-cutting measure, El-Rufai sacks 19 political aides

He said: “Ahmadu Bello was the greatest leader the North ever had. Almost 60 years after his death, his name still stands out. We must improve the quality of our leaders. We must produce leaders that care for the people.

“I don’t mean political leaders alone, also leaders in public service, military, traditional institutions, and religion. We need quality leaders, not quantity leaders in the North.

“Nigeria’s population will be about 500 million by 2050. We must provide jobs for the population, especially in the North.”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions