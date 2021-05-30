We need quality leaders, not quantity —El'Rufai | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
We need quality leaders, not quantity —El’Rufai
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai has bemoaned the lack of responsible leaders in the Northern part of the country, sixty years after the death of Premier of Northern Region, Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.
El-Rufai made this assertion on Saturday during the seventh yearly lecture on Leadership and Good Governance, with the theme: “COVID-19: Way Forward for Northern Nigeria Economy”, an event organised by Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.
According to him, what is needed is quality leadership, and not necessarily quantity.
The governor, noted that Ahmadu Bello was the greatest leader the North ever produced.
Read also: In cost-cutting measure, El-Rufai sacks 19 political aides
He said: “Ahmadu Bello was the greatest leader the North ever had. Almost 60 years after his death, his name still stands out. We must improve the quality of our leaders. We must produce leaders that care for the people.
“I don’t mean political leaders alone, also leaders in public service, military, traditional institutions, and religion. We need quality leaders, not quantity leaders in the North.
“Nigeria’s population will be about 500 million by 2050. We must provide jobs for the population, especially in the North.”
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...