WhatsApp set to support multiple phones on one account

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new feature for WhatsApp that will allow users to log into the same account on up to four phones.

The feature, which was announced on Tuesday, April 22, 2023, aims to make it easier for users to switch between devices without having to constantly log in and out of their accounts.

Zuckerberg, who made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page, said:

“Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones. 📲”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the development followed many requests made by people using WhatsApp on multiple devices.

Mark Zukerberg, while sharing the update, expressed excitement to make it possible starting the week.

The new feature will be particularly useful for people who have both a personal and a work phone, as they will be able to use the same WhatsApp account on both devices.

It will also be helpful for people who frequently switch between devices, such as a smartphone and a tablet.

Zuckerberg said that the new feature is part of Facebook’s ongoing efforts to make WhatsApp more flexible and convenient for users.

He also noted that WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption will still be in place, ensuring that users’ messages and calls remain private and secure.

The new feature is expected to roll out for WhatsApp users worldwide.

Meanwhile, some users have launched a new request asking if Mark’s team would ever consider introducing a feature that will allow users use multiple accounts on a single mobile phone.

