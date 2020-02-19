Who is sponsoring protests against Justice Odili alleged to have given judgment against ruling party? APC speaks

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday disassociated itself from the protest at the Abuja home of a Supreme Court justice, Mary Odili.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said at a news conference on in Abuja, that some protesters who claimed to be “APC supporters” were sponsored by the opposition.

He also described the protest as a ploy to portray the party governorship candidate in Bayelsa, David Lyon and his supporters in bad light.

The APC spokesman urged the judiciary to ignore the opposition party’s antics.

The Supreme Court had on February 13 nullified the APC candidate’s victory in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa over discrepancies in his running mate’s academic qualification submitted with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said: “We call on the judiciary to ignore the opposition party’s antics and always side with the will of the people and rule of law in all matters.”

According to him, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been protesting from one foreign embassy to another just to blackmail the judiciary.

Nabena added: “The APC national leadership is already pursuing all legal avenues to contest the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Duoye Diri as Bayelsa governor.

“Also, our leaders have already told our supporters to avoid violent confrontations while legal avenues are sort to review INEC’s unconstitutional decision.

“Our people have listened and are confident that our judicial system will ensure justice.”

