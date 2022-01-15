WHO recommends two new drugs for treatment of COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday recommended two new drugs for the treatment of COVID-19.

The drugs – Baricitinib and Sotrovimab – were recommended for patients with severe or critical COVID-19 and treatment of mild or moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of hospitalization respectively.

In a statement on its website, the United Nations agency said the extent to which the drugs would save lives depends on their availability and affordability.

The statement read: “The first drug, Baricitinib, is strongly recommended for patients with severe or critical COVID-19. It is part of a class of drugs called Janus kinase inhibitors that suppress the overstimulation of the immune system. WHO recommends that it is given with corticosteroids.

READ ALSO: WHO approves 9th COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

“Baricitinib is an oral drug used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. It provides an alternative to other arthritis drugs called Interleukin-6 receptor blockers, recommended by WHO in July 2021.

“Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody drug for treating mild or moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of hospitalisation.

“Sotrovimab is an alternative to Casirivimab-imdevimab, a monoclonal antibody cocktail recommended by WHO in September 2021. Studies are ongoing on the effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies against Omicron but early laboratory studies show that Sotrovimab retains its activity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now