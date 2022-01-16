Taliban promises all Afghan girls will be in schools soon

The Taliban government has pledged that it will restart education for girls and women in Afghanistan by late March, the government’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in an interview on Sunday.

In what has been seen as the first-ever timeline for addressing a key demand of the international community, the Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers say they hope to be able to open all schools for girls across the country after late March.

Since the Taliban takeover in mid-August of 2021, girls in most of Afghanistan have not been allowed back to school beyond grade 7.

READ ALSO: Taliban outlaws shaving, trimming of beards, says it’s un-Islamic

In the interview, Mujahid, who is also the Taliban’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Information, said their “education departments are looking to open classrooms for all girls and women following the Afghan New Year, which starts on March 21.”

“Education for girls and women is a question of capacity,” Mujahid said in the interview.

He, however, insisted that girls and boys must be completely segregated in schools, adding that the biggest obstacle so far has been “finding or building enough dorms, or hostels, where girls could stay while going to school. The truth is that we do not hate education, especially education for girls and women.”

“In heavily populated areas, it is not enough to have separate classrooms for boys and girls — separate school buildings are needed,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now