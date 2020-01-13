Why Buhari’s daughter should be commended for using presidential jet —MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Monday commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, for using the presidential jet for a private photography session in Bauchi State, saying her mission through the act sent a strong message to young girls to eschew laziness.

MURIC was responding to the recent criticism of the young woman for using the presidential jet for a personal engagement.

In a statement issued by its Director, Ishaq Akintola, the Muslim body urged Nigerians not to crucify President Buhari for permitting his daughter’s use of the jet.

He said: “After all, it was not for any frivolous jamboree like shopping in Dubai. We may want to ignore the excesses of past landlords of Aso Rock to justify PMB’s action.

“Are we to assume that our system no longer recognises the traditional institution?

“If so, why do governors still appoint Emirs, Obis and Obas? If the law of the land still recognises traditional rulers, Hanan’s invitation to Bauchi cannot be rightly described as a private affair.

“Besides, that function passed a strong message to Nigerian youths, especially the Nigerian girl-child. It poses a challenge to them to eschew laziness.

“More importantly, it underlines the significance and relevance of every aspect of human knowledge. This is a very important message the wailers missed.”

