Why Nigeria’s Madu was picked as minister of justice in Canada, first African to be so appointed

The appointment of 47-year-old Kaycee Madu, a Nigerian-born lawyer, as the new minister of justice and solicitor-general of Alberta, Canada, has been confirmed.

But what gave him the edge over other equally qualified candidates shortlisted for the post?

That question was perhaps answered by Jason Kenney, the premier of Alberta who said; “[Madu] is a man who has experienced racial prejudice firsthand and can bring that sensitivity to this important role”.

“At a time when we are all more sensitive to the reality of racial prejudice, I think it is a strong statement that Alberta will have its first justice minister of African origin; first Black Canadian justice minister, attorney-general or solicitor-general,” Kenny added.

Madu is the first African to be appointed minister of justice — a “strong statement,” according to Kenney.

Madu who relocated from Nigeria to Canada with his wife in 2005 now replaces Doug Schweitzer, who has also been appointed as the new minister of jobs, economy and innovation.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Madu was a member of the legislative assembly of the province representing the district of Edmonton-South West after winning the 2019 Alberta general election.

On April 30, 2019, he was appointed to the Executive Council of Alberta as the Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Since he left Nigeria 15 years ago, Madu has served in different capacities. He has worked for Legal Aid Alberta, and volunteered with the Edmonton Community Legal Centre and the Lawyer Referral Program of the Law Society of Alberta.

The lawyer had his tertiary education at the University of Lagos where he studied law before he was called to the bar in the early 2000s.

