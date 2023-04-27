Wike invites Tinubu to commission flyover, court building in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has invited the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates’ Court building in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, scheduled for May 3rd and 4th, the governor said on Wednesday in an interaction with journalists.

Wike said that as part of the activities to mark the inauguration of the incoming administration in Rivers State, his administration had embarked on several projects like the Intelligence Centre in Rumueprikom, the remodelled Prof. Kesley Harrison and Dental and Maxillofacial hospitals, among other projects which have been earmarked for the May 29 inauguration.

“We had invited presidential candidates of other parties like Labour, NNPP (New Nigeria Peoples Party), they all came and commissioned projects , and we did say to the President-elect that we believe that after the election, we are going to invite him to commission projects too. And luckily, these two very important projects are ready,” he said.

“In fact, part of the activities to mark the inauguration of the new governor for the people of the State will be commissioning of other impactful projects.

“Remember, when the Inspector General of Police came last time to commission the Intelligence Centre in Port Harcourt, we did promise him that we are going to build another Intelligence Centre.

“As I speak to you now, that centre is ready. Some other projects are the Kesley Harrison hospital,” he added.

