WIMBIZ founder, Omobola Johnson, appointed Guinness Nigeria board chairman | Ripples Nigeria

Omobola Johnson has been appointed by Guinness Nigeria as its chairman, following the retirement of Babatunde Savage from the position.

Savage had informed the company of his retiremnent, stating in a letter addressing his exit that his 40 years career will be coming to an end this year, “After almost 40 amazing years, my journey with Guinness Nigeria is coming to an end. Guinness Nigeria is and will always be family to me.”

Johnson’s appointment will become effective on July 1, 2021, when she is expected to lead the alcoholic company with her 30 years experience derived from private and public sectors.

She had occupied leadership positions including being the Country Managing Director for Accenture, while her highest position in government was the portfolio of Minister of Communications and Technology.

Commenting on her appointment as chairman, Johnson said the board, which she will be leading, will be committed to shareholders value, “Guinness Nigeria is an excellent company with tremendous value creation opportunities.

The founder of Women In Business (WIMBIZ) added that, “I believe the refreshed board and management team remain committed to maximising shareholder value,” she said.

