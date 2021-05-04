Nigeria's stock market investors lose over N10 billion in post-public holiday trading | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria’s stock market investors lose over N10 billion in post-public holiday trading
Following the public holiday for the celebration of International Worker’s Day, the Nigerian capital market opened to over N10 billion loss as the equity capitalisation slightly dropped to N20.83 trillion on Tuesday, against the N20.84 trillion of Friday.
The share value of all stock price declined by 0.08 percent today, as the All Share Index dropped to 39,801.78 ASI, from the 39,834.42 ASI reported on Friday.
Investors raised their investment in the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday to 426.50 million shares traded in 5,616 deals and valued at N4.65 billion.
The return of the capital market was higher than Friday’s 328.38 million shares exchanged among investors in 4,388 deals, which was valued at N3.10 billion.
Lasaco led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.14kobo to move from N1.42kobo per share to N1.56kobo per share.
Neimeth gained N0.17kobo during trading and increased its share price from N1.73kobo to N1.90kobo per share.
International Breweries share price rose by N0.50kobo to end trading at N5.70kobo from N5.20kobo per share.
Courtville gained 8.70 percent in share price to move from N0.23kobo per share to N0.25kobo per share at the end of trading.
Royal Exchange share price increased by 7.55 percent to end trading with N0.57kobo from N0.53kobo.
Linkage Assurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 13.11 percent of its share price during trading to drop from N0.61kobo per share to N0.53kobo per share.
Regal Insurance share price declined from N0.33kobo to N0.30kobo per share following a loss of 9.09 percent in its share price.
Chip Plc share price plunged by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.36kobo from N0.39kobo per share.
Sterling Bank share price declined from N1.60kobo to N1.48kobo per share after losing N0.12kobo in share price during trading.
Wapco completed the list as its share price fell by N1.10kobo to end trading at N20.05 from N21.15kobo per share.
First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 79.60 million shares worth N574.97 million.
Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 64.84 million and valued at N479.03 million.
Zenith Bank was next with 58 million shares traded at a cost of N1.28 billion.
Wapco reported 28.67 million shares worth N627.91 million, while FCMB recorded over 25.72 million traded shares at a value of N74.68 million.
