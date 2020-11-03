Workers protest over pay at Dangote Refinery

Employees holding a dispute over pay matters picketed the site of Dangote Refinery on Tuesday with police present days after large-scale demonstrations happened across Nigeria in reaction to police brutality, Reuters reports.

Dangote Industries Limited said in a statement the protesters were not its staff but subcontractors in conflict with their employers over pay.

The statement disclosed “the situation is under control as we are mediating with the parties involved,” without saying anything further.

Several people mustered at what seemed to be the site of the refinery, currently under construction, saying the protesters were “fighting for their rights.”

A police spokesperson did not instantly react to an inquiry about the development. The refinery location is around 70 kilometres east of Lagos and will emerge as Africa’s biggest oil refinery on completion.

The fracas is coming on the heels of demonstrations against police brutality that spiralled into what was the shooting of peaceful protesters, according to Amnesty International and people present at the protest scenes.

Dangote Refinery, which is timed to commence operations in two years, is expected to process 650,000 barrels of oil per day, surpassing Nigeria’s local fuel demand.

