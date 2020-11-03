Police arraigns three men for looting senator’s home in Osun

Police on Tuesday arraigned three men at the Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun State for allegedly looting the home of a senator in the state, Adelere Oriolowo.

Hoodlums had on October 24 attacked the senator’s home in Iwo local government area of the state while looking for a warehouse housing COVID-19 palliatives during the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The men – Muslim Saheed, Kazeem Ganiyu, and Olaleye Olawale – were arraigned for felony and armed robbery by the police.

The police prosecutor, Mr. John Idoko, told the court that suspects were armed with cutlasses, iron rods, sticks, and other dangerous weapons during the operation.

He disclosed that six plasma televisions, mattresses, kitchen utensils, agro-allied materials and chemicals valued at N2 million, dresses, cable network decoders, deep freezer, milk processing machine, tilling machine, and other valuables were carted away by the hoodlums.

The offence, according to him, was contrary to and punishable under Section 1(1) and section 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special provisions) Act Cap R|| Vol.14 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The counsel to the suspects, I.T Tewogbade, objected to the charges.

In his ruling, Magistrate Modupe Awodele ordered that the case be transferred to Iwo Magistrates Court and adjourned hearing in the matter till November 4.

He also directed the defendants to be remanded at Ilesa Correctional Centre.

