Politics
Worst military regime better than Buhari’s govt – Ortom
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Monday the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is worse than a military government.
The governor, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Makurdi, said the worst military government is better than the Buhari administration.
He declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to reclaim power in 2023 following the successful conduct of its national convention at the weekend.
The Benue governor has been unrelenting in its criticism of the Federal Government’s handling of the nation’s security challenges, particularly the activities of herdsmen in the state and other parts of the country.
He said: “We (PDP) are determined to take over leadership of this country, come 2023 because of the failure of APC-led government. They are being deceitful and not being able to secure our land. They have rather succeeded in destroying our economy, our security, our social life, and everything you can think of in this country.
“I have been privileged to read the history of Nigeria and that of those who have been destroying us including the military. Usually, we say that the worst democratic government is better than the military government.
“That is what we used to say, but for the purpose of APC-led government, I want to say that the worst military government we have had in Nigeria is better than this particular government led by APC.
“I have never seen anything like this; people who don’t want you to tell them the truth or advise them, try to twist things and tell the world that you are against them.”
