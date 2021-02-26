Yoruba Muslims won’t support non-Muslim for president in 2023 — MURIC | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Yoruba Muslims won’t support non-Muslim for president in 2023 — MURIC
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has advocated for Yoruba Muslim candidates to vie for the 2023 presidency in Nigeria as Muslims in the South-West would not support a Christian to run for the election.
In a statement on Friday by MURIC’s Director General, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the group said Yoruba Muslims had been at the “receiving end of political and religious persecution in the country for too long” and they were ready to change the narrative come 2023.
MURIC queried why no single Yoruba Muslim had ever been president in the country since independence to date, adding that Yorubas that had occupied the highest political position in the country had been Christians.
The statement alleged that even in some South-West states, Muslims had suffered marginalisation in the appointment of commissioners and other political positions by the governors of Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo and Ogun, adding that in the interest of fairness and equity, “it was time to allow a Yoruba Muslim to occupy Nigeria’s number one seat come 2023.”
“Are Yoruba Muslims third-class or second-class citizens? Are we not equal before the law? It is our strong belief that the narrative will only change when a Yoruba Muslim occupies Aso Rock. Who feels it knows it,” the statement said.
Continuing, the group said:
“Yorubas have been heads of state, president and vice president but all those who got there have always been Christians.
READ ALSO: MURIC backs Tinubu for president, says he’s a candidate with ‘impeccable pedigree’
“So, we have had three Christians of Yoruba extraction in Aso Rock at different times. It is therefore natural to ask why there hasn’t been any Yoruba Muslim politician in Aso Rock all these years, particularly from 1979 to date.
“President Buhari’s tenure ends in 2023 and the South-West is already warming up. Will it still be fair for another Christian from the South-West to occupy Aso Rock come 2023?
“Our message to all political parties is loud and clear. Yoruba Muslims will not support any non-Muslim presidential candidate put forward by any political party. To our brothers in the North, we call for solidarity for a Yoruba Muslim presidential candidate from any political party.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos
Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...
Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo
Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16
A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...