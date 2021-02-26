Police, DSS in reported failed attempted arrest of Sunday Igboho | Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and a team of policemen on Friday, February 26, reportedly attempted to arrest Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho.

This reportedly led to mayhem along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

In a viral video circulated on social media, Igboho is seen topless with his men daring the security operatives to “do their worst” before they drove off.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, issued a statement regarding the chronology of events.

According to Fani-Kayode, Igboho was on his way to meet with 93-year-old Afenifere Chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo, when the incident occurred.

The statement read in part, “I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives, and policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office. I am not aware of any crime that he has committed and I urge restraint on all sides.

“Let me also send a warning to the Federal Government that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yoruba and either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make. Building bridges, dialogue, and the pursuit of peace are better than intimidation, threats, violence and war. A word is enough for the wise.”

