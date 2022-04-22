‘You had opportunity to reform Nigeria’s security in 8 years but failed,’ Presidency replies Obasanjo on state police

The Presidency on Friday took a swipe at former President Olusegun Obasanjo over comments credited to him on the Federal Government’s handling of the country’s security challenges.

The ex-President had on Thursday called for the establishment of state police to tackle the country’s insecurity.

Obasanjo, who addressed the leadership of National Association of Ex-local government chairmen in Nigeria who paid him a courtesy visit in Abeokuta, said state police would be a better alternative than community policing in the face of rising insecurity in the country.

He said: “Our situation in Nigeria concerns everyone, particularly, the case of terrorism. The case has got over the issue of community police. It is now State police. It is from that State Police that we can now be talking about community police.”

READ ALSO: Buhari’s rejection of state police authoritative – Clark

However, in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, the Presidency slammed the former Presidency for failing to reform the country’s security architecture when he had the chance.

The statement read: “Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has a right to hold a different opinion from what he held in the past but I recall that under him, restructuring of the federation was a key issue that Afenifere fought for, and then there was the issue of state police which also resonated loudly under him.

“But he didn’t do anything in eight years. Like I said, he has a right to change his mind now but it doesn’t change the fact that he had the opportunity to do something about it and did not.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now