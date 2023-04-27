Your sins are unforgivable, IPOB tells Buhari

Outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has reacted to an apology from President Muhammadu Buhari calling on Nigerians to forgive him for whatever hurt he may have inflicted on them in his eight years in power.

The pro-Biafra group in a statement on Wednesday issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, took a swipe at the president’s apology, saying Buhari’s sins are too numerous and grave to be forgiven.

The Igbo separatist group said Buhari would not be saved from the atrocities he committed against Nigerians in the eight years he has been in the saddle as Nigeria’s president.

“His crimes will find him out by the time he finishes relocating,” the group stated.

“IPOB will continue to expose him because we know that he is from Niger Republic. Before now, nobody believed IPOB, and currently, the fake Buhari or the impostor has made it open that he is going back to where he came from.

“So this man wants Nigerians to forgive him for… the killing of indigenous people, terrorists, ethnic cleansing, destabilizing the country, Fulani enthronement, nepotism, national treasury looting, public deception, and many unforgettable and unforgivable crimes as a pseudo President?” the group said.

Continuing, it added:

“Very sad indeed. Which of the sins and attrocities he committed does he want to be forgiven? Does he really want Nigerians to forgive him?

“As long as IPOB is concerned, the sins he masterminded and implemented are unforgivable.

“I guess this Buhari and his managers believe that Nigerians are fools, rightly so because it beats any common sense that they allowed him a copy of the dead Buhari to rule them in place of the dead Buhari.

Read Also:IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of complicity in Imo killings

“How will the people of Benue, Plateau, Southern Kaduna, Yorubas, and many other indigenous nations in Nigeria who have been massacred by the Nigerian government imported terrorists from Sahel forgive him?

“This same government enthroned Fulanis in all government agency appointments in their quest for the fulanization of Nigeria.

“Which of the grievous sins does he want Nigerians to forgive him of?

“It’s better he relocate his generation to Mars and Jupiter because Niger Republic will not be far enough from Nigeria or sufficient enough to protect him from IPOB’s watchful eyes. His shenanigans will be uncovered at the right time.

“The supposed Buhari and his Fulani cabals callously murdered more than a 1000 unarmed IPOB protesters and illegally detained 2,523 innocent citizens of Biafra.

“Only gullible minds will forgive the oppressors, but in IPOB, we don’t forgive beasts and mass murderers and their generations.”

“Buhari’s statement of relocating far away from Nigeria and to Niger Republic in particular confirms what Mazi Nnamdi KANU said, that the impostor is from Niger Republic who took over after COVID-19 killed Jubril from Sudan in 2020.

“Impostorism is setting in as a tradition in Nigeria. No secret is hidden forever under the sun. It’s just a matter of time. In the future, Nigerians will understand that Mazi Nnamdi KANU is a prophet of God.

“Let the man Buhari and the cabal in Aso Rock begin appeasement for their numerous sins against Biafrans by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally as ordered by Nigeria Courts and UN Working Group.”

