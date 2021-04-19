You’re not EFCC spokesman, Okorocha replies Uzodinma over detention | Ripples Nigeria

The war of words between Rochas Okorocha, a former Imo Governor, and Hope Uzodimma, the current governor rages on as the former detailed the reasons behind his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and his subsequent release.

Okorocha, on Sunday, issued a statement through his spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo, imploring Uzodimma, to stop fighting him, and desist from speaking over his (Okorocha’s) visit to the EFCC, as the commission has a spokesperson for that purpose.

This was in the aftermath of a statement credited to the Governor who stated that the allegations that Okorocha was freed from the EFCC facility on health grounds were false.

The statement by Onwuemeodo, asked Uzodimma, to stop fighting him.

The statement read in part, “About 45 minutes after the officers of the EFCC had allowed Senator Rochas Okorocha to go home, after spending 48 hours with them, the governor of Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodimma, through his SSA on Print Media, Modestus Nwankpa, issued a press release giving reasons why the commission allowed Okorocha to go.

“The press release, to most people, was shocking and questionable because EFCC has a spokesman and could not have authorised Governor Uzodimma to give reasons why it allowed one of its guests in the person of Okorocha to go home after he had spent 48 hours in their office.

Read also: Okorocha who claims he was invited not arrested by EFCC gets bail, in alleged N7.9bn fraud case

“Governor Uzodimma in the press release also contradicted himself when he stated, “Based on these, he was released on self-recognition pending when JUSUN calls off their strike and court resumes. By that time, his arraignment can then take place. So, in effect, his release today was circumstantial.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the agency was investigating Okorocha’s activities as an ex-governor of the state following a petition written by a former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha.

The EFCC statement reads partly, “The truth is that Okorocha left as the governor of Imo State on May 28, 2019. And shortly after, the Imo State Government wrote petitions against him.”

“The EFCC investigated the petitions and has been in various courts of the land with Okorocha, to that effect.

“But to us, the commission is doing its job and should be given the needed cooperation. And Okorocha being a law-abiding citizen, would always cooperate with the commission over the matters in courts.”

Join the conversation

Opinions