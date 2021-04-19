You’re not EFCC spokesman, Okorocha replies Uzodinma over detention | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
You’re not EFCC spokesman, Okorocha replies Uzodinma over detention
The war of words between Rochas Okorocha, a former Imo Governor, and Hope Uzodimma, the current governor rages on as the former detailed the reasons behind his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and his subsequent release.
Okorocha, on Sunday, issued a statement through his spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo, imploring Uzodimma, to stop fighting him, and desist from speaking over his (Okorocha’s) visit to the EFCC, as the commission has a spokesperson for that purpose.
This was in the aftermath of a statement credited to the Governor who stated that the allegations that Okorocha was freed from the EFCC facility on health grounds were false.
The statement by Onwuemeodo, asked Uzodimma, to stop fighting him.
The statement read in part, “About 45 minutes after the officers of the EFCC had allowed Senator Rochas Okorocha to go home, after spending 48 hours with them, the governor of Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodimma, through his SSA on Print Media, Modestus Nwankpa, issued a press release giving reasons why the commission allowed Okorocha to go.
“The press release, to most people, was shocking and questionable because EFCC has a spokesman and could not have authorised Governor Uzodimma to give reasons why it allowed one of its guests in the person of Okorocha to go home after he had spent 48 hours in their office.
Read also: Okorocha who claims he was invited not arrested by EFCC gets bail, in alleged N7.9bn fraud case
“Governor Uzodimma in the press release also contradicted himself when he stated, “Based on these, he was released on self-recognition pending when JUSUN calls off their strike and court resumes. By that time, his arraignment can then take place. So, in effect, his release today was circumstantial.”
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the agency was investigating Okorocha’s activities as an ex-governor of the state following a petition written by a former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha.
The EFCC statement reads partly, “The truth is that Okorocha left as the governor of Imo State on May 28, 2019. And shortly after, the Imo State Government wrote petitions against him.”
“The EFCC investigated the petitions and has been in various courts of the land with Okorocha, to that effect.
“But to us, the commission is doing its job and should be given the needed cooperation. And Okorocha being a law-abiding citizen, would always cooperate with the commission over the matters in courts.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Iheanacho fires Leicester into first FA Cup final since 1969
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive goal as Leicester City pipped Southampton to reach the FA Cup final....
UEFA frowns at 12 major clubs signing up to breakaway Super League
The European football governing body, UEFA has condemned plans by 12 major clubs on the continent that are signing up...
Juventus’ UCL hopes under threat after stunning defeat at Atalanta
Serie A champions, Juventus are on the verge of missing out of Champions League qualification after losing 1-0 to Atalanta...
Maja goal not enough for Fulham as Arsenal snatch late draw
Super Eagles forward, Josh Maja scored for Fulham in their Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on...
Messi stars as Barca beat Bilbao to win Copa del Rey
Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona as they defeated Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Copa del Rey...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...