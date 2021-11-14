10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, November 14, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. Army General, others reportedly killed in ISWAP attack on Borno military base

A Nigerian Army General has been reportedly killed in an attack by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in Borno State. Read more

2. Direct primaries will create room for manipulations – APC governors

The Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, on Saturday said the amendment of the Electoral Act which forced political parties to adopt direct primaries is vague and would create room for manipulations. Read more

3. Ortom decries police handling of Vanguard reporter’s death, demands probe of incident

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday knocked the Nigeria Police over the handling of the death of Vanguard Newspaper reporter, Henry Tordue Salem, whose body was discovered last Thursday, three weeks after he was declared missing. Read more

4. Ubani commends Nigerian govt for arresting suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home

Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Mr Monday Ubani has lauded the Federal Government for the arrest of suspects who invaded the home of Justice, Mary Odili. Read more

5. Buhari ‘extremely saddened’ by death of General Zirkusu, troops in ISWAP attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the deaths of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and other soldiers killed during an attack by terrorists of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP). Read more

6. Railway workers to begin strike over poor welfare

The National Union of Railway Workers (NURW) and the Senior Staff Association in the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) on Friday night directed the staff of the Corporation to embark on a three-day nationwide strike over poor welfare. Read more

7. Osinbajo explains how ‘strategic leadership’ helped Nigeria tackle COVID-19

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that strategic and responsive leadership were key to Nigeria’s ability to effectively checkmate the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

8. Why we are unbundling state-owned railway corporation, says Nigeria’s minister, Saraki

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, said on Saturday the Federal Government would unbundle and commercialise the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to optimise its operations and advance private sector participation. Read more

9. NDLEA arrests 12 dockworkers over alleged involvement in seized 32.9kg cocainer

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 12 dockworkers at the Apapa Seaport in Lagos over their alleged involvement in the importation of 32.9 kilograms of cocaine worth over N9.5 billion in street value. Read more

10. Super Eagles defeat Liberia 2-0 again in Qatar World Cup qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are on the brink of making it through to the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after yet another victory. Read more

