10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021

1. Nigeria in deep calamity over insecurity – ex-gov Bafarawa

A former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, on Monday, decried the country’s worsening insecurity, noting that the problem has plunged the North-West into a deep calamity. Read more

2. ANAMBRA: INEC adjusts voting timeline for supplementary election in Ihiala LGA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday adjusted the voting timeline for the supplementary election in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State. Read more

3. ‘Anambra governorship election still winnable for PDP,’ Says guber candidate, Ozigbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Anambra, Valentine Ozigbo, said on Monday the state’s governorship election is not over and remained “winnable” for him. Read more

4. Delta Assembly suspends 2022 budget defence for higher education over irregularities

The Delta State House of Assembly on Monday suspended the 2022 budget defence on higher education due to irregularities in the documents. Read more

5. Court finds alleged pension thief, Maina, guilty

The former chairman of the now-defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has been found guilty of money laundering. Read more

6. 36 states, FCT recorded N849.1bn IGR in H1 2021 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded N849.12billion Internally Generated (IGR) Revenue in the first half of this year. Read more

7. NGX: Investors pocket N643.13bn as equity cap rises by 2.93%

Shareholders at the Nigerian capital market gained N643.13 billion following a 2.93 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of business on Monday. Read more

8. NDA dismisses reports on the arrest of military personnel

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Monday dismissed the reports on the arrest of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operative, Sgt. Torsabo Solomon, over the attack on the Academy’s facility in Kaduna. Read more

9. Boko Haram, others displaced three million in Nigeria, says Refugees Commission

The Federal Commissioner for the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said on Monday at least three million people had been displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency and other social strifes in the country. Read more

10. Nigeria’s food price hike caused by insecurity — Defence minister

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, said on Monday the worsening insecurity was responsible for the rising prices of food items in Nigeria. Read more

