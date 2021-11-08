NGX: Investors pocket N643.13bn as equity cap rises by 2.93%

Shareholders at the Nigerian capital market gained N643.13 billion following a 2.93 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of business on Monday.

The equity capitalization was up by N643 billion to close at N22.56 trillion compared to N21.92 trillion posted on Friday.

The All-Share Index rose by 1,232.37 basis points to settle at 43,246.87 against the 42,014.50 recorded last week.

Investors traded 443.60 million shares valued at N5.04 billion in 5,233 deals on Monday.

This was higher than the 277.04 million shares worth N2.38 billion that exchanged hands in 3,524 deals last Friday.

Airtel Africa topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N78 to end trading at N858 from N780 per share.

Redstar Express share price appreciated by N0.31kobo to move from N3.12kobo to N3.43kobo per share at the end of trading.

Cutix share price was up by N0.56kobo to end trading with N6.21kobo from N5.65kobo per share.

MTN Nigeria gained N16.90kobo to move from N175.60kobo to N192.50kobo per share.

Unilever share price increased by N1.25kobo to move from N13.35kobo to N14.60kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NSE: All-Share index rises by 0.31% as investors stake N7.5bn

Conoil led the losers’ table after shedding N2.50kobo from its share price to drop from N25.50kobo to N23 per share.

CWG share price declined from N1.13kobo to N1.02 per share after losing N0.11kobo in its share price.

Custodian lost N0.80kobo to end trading at N7.65kobo from N8.45kobo per share.

Honeywell share price declined from N3.64kobo to N3.31kobo per share after losing N0.33kobo from its share price during trading.

African Prudential completed the list after losing N0.30kobo to end trading at N0.6.05 from N6.35kobo per share.

Sterling Bank was the most active stock as it traded 81.23 million shares worth N121.84 million.

UACN shares were traded at a volume of 67.24 million and valued at N706.44 million.

First Bank was next with 42.23 million shares traded at a cost of N473.44 million.

Zenith Bank reported 32.62 million shares worth N797.34 million, while Transcorp recorded over 20.96 million traded shares at a value of N21.57 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now