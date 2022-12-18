12 die in Niger auto crash

At least 12 persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash that occurred along Agaie-Lapai Road in Niger State on Saturday.

The Chairman of the Agaie local government area of the state, Ibrahim Sayuti, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, said the crash occurred when a truck lost control and rammed into some stationary tankers on the highway.

He decried the frequent accident on the road.

The chairman said: “This is not the first time this is happening this year. We have had a scenario of tankers carrying petroleum products also losing control and getting burnt where many lives were lost.

“The situation of the road also is affecting the economic activities of the local government and its sister communities as that same road is the easiest route that links western Nigeria to northern states.”

