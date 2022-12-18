News
12 die in Niger auto crash
At least 12 persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash that occurred along Agaie-Lapai Road in Niger State on Saturday.
The Chairman of the Agaie local government area of the state, Ibrahim Sayuti, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, said the crash occurred when a truck lost control and rammed into some stationary tankers on the highway.
Read also:BAUCHI: One killed, another injured in fatal crash
He decried the frequent accident on the road.
The chairman said: “This is not the first time this is happening this year. We have had a scenario of tankers carrying petroleum products also losing control and getting burnt where many lives were lost.
“The situation of the road also is affecting the economic activities of the local government and its sister communities as that same road is the easiest route that links western Nigeria to northern states.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...