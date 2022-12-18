BAUCHI: One killed, another injured in fatal crash

A fatal crash that occurred at RS 12.12 Zebra 45, Darazo LGA of Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has claimed one life while another person was injured.

The crash occurred on Saturday at about 1707hrs and was reported to the FRSC operative in Darazo at 1715hrs while the

arrival time of the operatives was 1735hrs taking them 20 minutes to respond and get to the scene of the crash.

The crash according to the FRSC, the accident occurred in Gabarin village on the ever busy Darazo – Kari – Maiduguri highway, located 15 kilometres from the Base of the Zebra 45 in Darazo Town.

The fatal crash involved 2 Vehicles, DAF trailer with registration number, FKY64XA, and a BAJAJ with registration number, DAL923 XA all used for commercial purposes belonging to NURTW.

The number of people involved were five all male adults while one male adult was killed and another one injured.

According to the FIR from the FRSC, the probable cause of accident was dangerous driving (DGD) on the part of the drivers.

The injured victim and the corpse were evacuated to the General Hospital Darazo for medical attention and confirmation of death as reported by the rescuer, SMI E Madu.

By Yemi Kanji

