Metro
Police arrest kidnappers posing as hunter group in Delta
Police operatives in Delta State have arrested six suspected kidnappers in Uvwie Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
The state Police spokesman, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Saturday noted that the suspects operated under the guise of being members of a hunter group from Ovwian Aladja community in Udu LGA of the state.
Edafe stated that the Police arrested them on Thursday in a vehicle as they could not give a reasonable account of themselves.
The Police spokesperman added that investigation has already begun on the issue.
READ ALSO: Police kills suspected kidnapper, rescues victim in Delta
The statement reads in part: “The policemen, on suspicion, subjected them to a search during which three pump action guns, four locally-made guns, one long axe, seven expended cartridges, nine live cartridges, native charms, three cutlasses and two number plates were recovered.
“They sneaked into Ekpan community in a Sienna vehicle, robbed, and kidnapped unsuspecting victims and ran to hibernate in Ovwian Aladja.
“Following these findings on Friday, the DPO invited three victims, all of whom were at various times victims of armed robbery and kidnappings in the area.
“The suspects were placed on identification parade, while the victims identified them as the syndicate that robbed and kidnapped them.”
