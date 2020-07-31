Latest Metro

Four die in Niger auto crash

July 31, 2020
Multiple auto crash claims 2 lives along Abeokuta Sagamu Expressway
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Niger Sector Command, on Friday confirmed the death of four persons in an auto crash along the Lambata-Minna road in Niger State.

The state’s Sector Commander of FRSC, Joel Dagwa, told journalists in Minna that six other persons were seriously wounded in the accident.

He said the accident, which occurred around 11.40 p.m. on Thursday at Kwanan Bakwai village, Gurara local government area of the state, involved a Mazda car and an articulated vehicle.

Dagwa said: “10 people were involved in the mishap. Four were killed and six others sustained various degrees of injuries. The six injured victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Gawun Babangida, for treatment, while the remains of the dead victims were deposited at Sabon Wuse mortuary.”

According to the FRSC official, the truck was carrying cosmetics from Lagos to Kano, while the Mazda car with eight passengers was heading to Minna.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

