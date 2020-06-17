OGUN: Mysterious lightning strikes 3 FRSC officials dead

A tragic scene played out in the ancient town of Ilese, near Ijebu -Ode, in Ijebu North-East local government area of Ogun State, when a mysterious lightning struck three officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) dead.

The incident was confirmed on Wednesday by the FRSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Florence Okpe, but she declined comments on the incident which happened in the early hours of today.

According to reports, the mysterious thunder struck while the FRSC officials were planning for the early morning parade within the vicinity of their office located at the old toll gate.

An eyewitness who declined to be named said that there were about twelve officials in the exact office when the lightning occurred, accompanied by the thunder which struck three of the officers to dead.

