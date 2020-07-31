Oyo govt adjusts schedule on school resumption

Oyo State government on Friday adjusted its schedule for the resumption of schools across the state.

The new schedule is in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive for schools across the country to reopen from August 4 for graduating students to prepare for their examinations.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, who disclosed this in a statement, said students in Senior Secondary School (SSS 3) would continue their lessons till the commencement of the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination on August 17.

The statement read: “Students would go on Sallah break on Wednesday, July 29 and would be back in school on Monday, August 3, while Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 and Primary 6 classes were asked to proceed on holiday as earlier scheduled and resume for their examinations on the 10th and 20th of August respectively.”

“On behalf of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, I wish to appreciate all stakeholders in the education sector for your unalloyed support and hard work during the preparation for the resumption of academic activities in our schools.

“Your dedication to work, love for our students and personal involvement in the training and observance of COVID-19 protocols in the bid to contain Coronavirus infection among our school children is unparalleled. COVID-19 is real and unabating at the moment. We shall, however, defeat the virus with science, diligence, and courage.

“I cannot but must appreciate our teachers that took part in the revision exercise given to our students in terminal classes, that is SS3, JSS3, and Primary 6. I pray that all our efforts at recording success in all examinations by our students will not be in vain.”

