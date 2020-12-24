12 feared dead in crash along Kaduna-Abuja highway

At least 12 people died Wednesday while 25 were injured in an accident on the Kaduna-Abuja highway, the Kaduna State Government has announced.

A statement signed by the Kaduna commissioner for internal affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the Kaduna-Abuja crash involved a trailer and “was caused by a combination of speeding, road defects, driving against the direction of traffic, and loss of control. These caused the trailer to veer off the pavement and overturn.”

According to the statement, a crane was deployed to retrieve two dead bodies trapped underneath the wreckage of the trailer in the Kaduna-Abuja crash.

Mr Aruwan said the injured victims are receiving treatment in the hospital, while noting that several livestock died in the accident.

The statement read in part,”Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report of the fatal accident, and commiserated with the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured quick recovery.

“The Governor has further enjoined citizens plying the highway to desist from dangerous and potentially disastrous practices like speeding, overloading, reckless driving and driving against the flow of traffic, which was prohibited by the Kaduna State Government a week ago.

“In line with this, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, today led extensive patrols along the Kaduna-Abuja highway to enforce compliance with the ban on driving against the direction of traffic.”

