 18 states record negative revenue growth for 2020, Benue worst | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

18 states record negative revenue growth for 2020, Benue worst

Published

47 mins ago

on

RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS, FEBRUARY, 2020: Top 5, Bottom 5

It was mixed fortunes for Nigerian states, as 18 states out of 36 including federal capital territory recorded negative Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2020.

This happened as the total amount generated as IGR by states dropped by 1.93 percent to N1.31trn from N1.33trn recorded in 2019.

Benue, Sokoto, and Kwara states recorded the highest drop in IGR by 41.38, 37.93, and 36.03 percent respectively from IGR amount in 2019.

Benue state’s IGR dropped from N17.85billion in 2019 to N10.46 billion last year.

Also, Sokoto’s IGR dropped to N11.79 billion from 19 billion recorded in 2019. While Kwara state’s IGR declined to N19.60 billion from N30.6 billion the previous year.

Read also: Reps say under-remittances of IGR by MDAs reason Nigeria goes for Chinese loans

Other states with a decline in IGR in 2020 include Ekiti, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo, Yobe, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Rivers, Ondo, Niger, Kano, Enugu, Cross River, Ogun, and Jigawa.

On the flip side, Kebbi, Ebonyi, and Oyo recorded the fastest growth in internal generated revenue.

Kebbi outran thirty-five other states in the country with an 87.02 percent growth in IGR last year.

Kebbi IGR grew to N13.7 billion from N7.36 billion the previous year.

For Ebonyi state its IGR grew by 82.30 percent from N7.45 billion to N13.59 billion IN 2020.

Oyo state IGR also expanded to 38.04 billion from N26.74 billion in 2019, indicating a growth of 42.23 percent to complete the top three states in IGR growth.

However, in terms of actual value, due to economic size Lagos state government generated N418.98 billion, the highest amount, across the 36 states.

Lagos State IGR accounted for 32.08 percent of the total IGR and in fact is bigger than the IGR of 28 states combined.

However in terms of growth from the previous year, Lagos state sits 18th with a 5.8 percent IGR growth from N398.73 billion in 2019.

In value terms, Lagos is followed by Rivers with N117.19 billion IGR in 2020; FCT generated N92.06 billion, Delta contributed N59.73 billion IGR while Kaduna generated N50.77 billion.

Rivers, FCT, Delta, and Kaduna in IGR growth ranking are in 27th, 7th, 22nd, and 12th positions.

Yobe State recorded the least Internally Generated revenue in 2020 with N7.77 billion generated.

The full list and percentage share to the total in 2020

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations6 days ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports13 hours ago

FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons drop to 38th in world, stay first in Africa

Nigeria senior women’s football team, Super Falcons dropped a place in the latest FIFA World ranking released on Friday. The...
Latest17 hours ago

The +1.5 Goal Methods in Football

We get into the real world with a viral strategy in sports betting and particularly in France, the strategies on...
Sports23 hours ago

Musa eyes NPFL title to mark Kano Pillars return

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is looking to win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with Kano Pillars. The...
Sports1 day ago

OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to no longer camp in Edo as Ministry picks Lagos, P’Harcourt

The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed where the Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics...
Sports1 day ago

Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final

English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final...

Latest Tech News

Tech15 hours ago

3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents

If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Latest20 hours ago

Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Latest2 days ago

Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Tech4 days ago

Twitter to open first African office in Ghana

Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...