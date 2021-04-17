Dubai returnee laments how Festac policemen operatives extorted N200,000 from him | Ripples Nigeria

The battle against police brutality may prove to be long-drawn as allegations of police extortion and brutality have continued to emerged.

This is evidenced with the narration of a man who recently arrived Nigeria from Dubai and was stopped by some police operatives on his way to his Festac Town abide from the Ikeja Airport.

According to the man, the amount of N200,000 was extorted from him in an apparent abuse of power by the policemen.

This allegation was shared by popular #EndSARS influencer, Rinu via her Twitter handle on Friday, April 17.

Rinu tweeted, ”A young Nigerian came back from the UAE this morning Took Uber from the airport to Festac & bumped into Nigerian police officers who profiled, unlawfully searched his phone, harassed & dragged him to their station See why some of us haven’t removed #EndSARS from our displays?

“They forced him to write false statements without his lawyer, then proceeded to ask him to give them N5,000,000. He ended up paying 200k to end the mess. A young Nigerian comes back after years of being away & his first night in the country is filled with nightmares.”

The man later took to Twitter to reveal his identity and recounted how the incident happened.

He wrote; “I was actually the victim of this harassment Yesterday by a group of police men who forcefully harassed me , took my phones out from my bag and took me to the police station in Area E Festac town .

“When we got there I was asked to give them the sum of 15 million but at the end of the day, i was taken to a POS spot opposite the station and they took the sum of 200k from my account for no just reason . It took the intervention of @segalink @SavvyRinu @Gifted_Kabi who helped me reached out to the right authorities who sent signals to the festac police unit for the crime their boys must have done.

“My money has been Recovered handed over to me.”

In a statement, the spokesperson of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the incident, stating that the police officers have since been arrested and will be made to face the law.

”It has been handled. The money has been recovered and returned to the man. The policemen will soon face trial and be punished,” he said.

