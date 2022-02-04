2023: Don’t blackmail presidential aspirants from other regions, group tells Ohaneze

A group, Igbos for Progressive And United Nationhood (IPAN) has advised the Igbo sociocultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, to stop blackmailing presidential hopefuls from other regions who declare interest to contest for the Office of the President in 2023.

IPAN in a statement made available to news men on Wednesday stated that even though it strongly believes that 2023 was the perfect time for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction to emerge, it did not believe in arm twisting Nigerians to make an Igbo man President, or telling other aspirants from outside Igbo land to drop their presidential ambitions.

In the statement, the National President of IPAN, Comrade Lawrence Onuzulike stated that every Nigerian who meets the constitutional requirement to contest for the office of the President was eligible to do so regardless of the region he or she comes from.

It therefore stated, that no one should blackmail anybody from throwing his hat into the ring.

Read also: EFCC being used against me by those afraid of my 2023 presidential ambition —Okorocha

According to Onuzulike, “Ohaneze as pan-Igbo group should be at the forefront of rallying support for Igbo aspirants in their various political parties like IPAN is undertaking instead of advising or begging interested aspirants from other regions not to contest.

“I am aware that since 1999, an Igbo man has always contested in Nigeria’s presidential election even when some political parties zoned their presidential ticket to other zones. All we should be doing is simply to appeal to Nigerians both political elites and the masses to support Igbo candidates this time around for the sake of equity and fairness”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now