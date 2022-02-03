Politics
2023: Saraki promises to make Nigeria great as president
The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday promised to make Nigeria a truly great country if elected as President next year.
Saraki stated this on his Twitter handle – @bukolasaraki.
The former Kwara State governor is one of the few politicians eyeing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in next year’s election.
He lamented that merit had been jettisoned for other primordial considerations in the country.
Saraki wrote: “For quite some time now, as a nation, we have focused on the old arguments of ethnicity and regional sentiments, instead of capacity, competence, and other critical issues.
READ ALSO: If South fails to produce credible candidate for 2023, I’ll support Saraki —Clark
“However, whenever we watch football and when it is time to celebrate as Nigerians at weddings and other social engagements, we are united. Why should we allow past issues to drag us back and define us? Why do we focus on the old issues that do not define our future?
“This is why, based on my track record, if I am allowed to lead, all Nigerians will have a greater sense of what it means to be truly Nigerian.
“And yes, I believe that I am the “Nigerian for all Nigerians!”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...