2023: Saraki promises to make Nigeria great as president

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday promised to make Nigeria a truly great country if elected as President next year.

Saraki stated this on his Twitter handle – @bukolasaraki.

The former Kwara State governor is one of the few politicians eyeing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in next year’s election.

He lamented that merit had been jettisoned for other primordial considerations in the country.

Saraki wrote: “For quite some time now, as a nation, we have focused on the old arguments of ethnicity and regional sentiments, instead of capacity, competence, and other critical issues.

“However, whenever we watch football and when it is time to celebrate as Nigerians at weddings and other social engagements, we are united. Why should we allow past issues to drag us back and define us? Why do we focus on the old issues that do not define our future?

“This is why, based on my track record, if I am allowed to lead, all Nigerians will have a greater sense of what it means to be truly Nigerian.

“And yes, I believe that I am the “Nigerian for all Nigerians!”

