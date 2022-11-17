2023: DSS threatens to deal with troublemakers in Kano

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday warned thugs against causing mayhem during the 2023 general elections in Kano State.

The DSS Director in the state, Alhassan Mohammed, who gave the warning at the Election Stakeholders Forum, organised by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urged thugs to stop destroying campaign materials in the state metropolis.

The director vowed that the agency would deal with any person trying to foment during the elections.

He said: “I want to call on politicians to caution their supporters against acts of destroying campaign materials in the metropolis. This is the present trend in Kano and if that does not stop immediately, it would lead to a dangerous result.



“But before that happens, we are deploying our men out to go after anyone caught in the act. Now, it is time to caution them because I will not listen to any begging for the release of anyone arrested.

“Henceforth, anybody caught in the act will be arrested and charged to court no matter who is involved. Enough is enough.”

